Students+and+employees+in+Phases+1-4+can+now+schedule+vaccinations+through+Student+Health+Services

Students and employees who qualify for Phases 1-4 of the vaccine distribution plan can now schedule an appointment through Wichita State’s Student Health Services. SHS was named a distribution site earlier this month but has just recently opened appointments.

Phases 1-4 include health care workers, higher education faculty and staff, people aged 16-64 with medical risks, and more. To view all qualifications, click here.

To schedule an appointment through SHS, individuals can go to the “Schedule Your COVID Vaccine Appointment” link on the left hand side of the myWSU home page. As of now, only WSU students and employees can schedule appointments through SHS.

Eligible individuals who are not a part of the WSU community can schedule their vaccine appointment through the Sedgwick County portal.