This week’s news in brief (March 29- April 4)

All students and employees qualify for vaccines through Student Health Services

Due to Sedgwick County opening vaccinations to everyone, all Wichita State students and employees can schedule their appointments starting today.

To schedule an appointment through Student Health Services, individuals can go to the “Schedule Your COVID Vaccine Appointment” link on the left hand side of the myWSU home page. As of now, only WSU students and employees can schedule appointments through SHS.

$5 deal at RSC Starbucks

The Starbucks located in the Rhatigan Student Center is offering a grande drink and danish for only $5 March 30-April 5. The deal can be used on any drink and danish of choice.

Wichita State to hold freedom of expression panel (March 31)

The university will hold its very own panel on freedom of expression on Wednesday, March 31 at 3-4:15 p.m. The panel will be streamed on the university’s youtube channel.

The panelists will be Tyson Langhofer, senior counsel and the director of the Center of Academic Freedom with Alliance Defending Freedom, and Neal Allen, the chair of WSU’s political science department. WSU alumnus Lee Pelton will moderate the discussion.

Student Body President and Vice President Town Hall (April 1)

The Student Government Association’s Elections Commission is holding a town hall on Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. The Sunflower is moderating.

The Student Body President candidate, Rija Khan, and Vice President Candidate, Kamilah Gumbs will answer questions about their campaign during the event.

The town hall will be held at the RSC but will be streamed virtually. The event is free.