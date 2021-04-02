Wichita+State+rescinds+all+COVID-19+mandates

Wichita State has removed all COVID-19 mandates, according to an email sent to students on April 2.

The decision was made after the recent vote by the Sedgwick County commission to rescind all local COVID health orders, including mask mandates and social distancing guidelines.

“Accordingly, WSU has rescinded all mandates requiring masks, social distancing and mass gathering limitations on our campus,” the email, which was signed by Interim President Rick Muma and Interim Provost Shirley Lefever, stated. “However, we continue to strongly encourage our entire campus community to engage in these practices whenever possible.”

The statement said that even though Wichita State will not be enforcing those policies, certain situations may call for additional rules.

“There may be programmatic requirements for faculty, staff and students to wear masks – for example, in our patient-serving clinics or students on clinical practicums and rotations, or in those instances where close contact cannot be avoided, and additional precautions may be warranted,” the release stated. “Please consult with your supervisor and/or instructor for further instructions.”

The current university plan is to return to pre-pandemic normal on June 1— which means in-person classes, events, and less faculty and staff members working remotely.

“So, as we work toward what will now be our post-pandemic normal, we understand that we must continue to remain flexible and willing and able to pivot to alternative arrangements as circumstances dictate,” the release stated.