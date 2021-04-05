Student Government voting open today through Wednesday
Voting for this year’s Student Government Association elections begin today and are open through Wednesday.
Students can find the ballot in an email sent to their student emails.
This year there is only one ticket running for the office of student body president and vice president. Last year, there were two.
Current Student Body President Rija Khan won last year by 86 votes with running mate Mackenzie Haas. Khan is running again this year for the same office. This time, her running mate is SGA Senator Kamilah Gumbs.
The ballot also includes college-specific, at-large, and special constituency senator spots.
Last year only 8.4% of eligible voters participated. In 2019, 16.2% voted and in 2018 12.3% voted.
Full list of all the candidates:
Student Body President and Vice President:
Rija Khan and Kamilah Gumbs
The Office of Student Senator:
College of engineering (4 seats): Jay Thompson, Aboubakar Diablo, Lizzie Koonce
College of fine arts (2 seats): John Kirk, Jade Warden
Graduate school (3 seats): No declared candidates
Honors college (2 seats): Ella Brynne Ihrig, Jacob Tubach
College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (7 seats): Mackenzie Lane, Bridget Kennedy, Kryslyn Sherer, Thomas Rafter, Bayle Sandy
College of Business (4 seats): Rexhd Martin
College of Health Professions (3 seats): Olga Lesnik, David Liu
Underserved Senator (8 seats): No declared candidates
International students (2 seats): No declared candidates
At-large (17 seats): Sheikh Md Sorwardi, Tayton Majors, Jordy Mosqueda, Ella Perkins, Dalton Dicks
College of Applied Studies (4 seats): No declared candidates
Out of state (2 seats): Nate Thomas
Veteran Students (1 seat): No declared candidate
Returning adults (3 seats): No declared candidate
Lindsay Smith is the Editor in Chief for The Sunflower.
