Student Senate passes 1% student fees increase

The Student Senate passed the student services fee bill during their meeting Wednesday. The bill includes a 1% student fees increase for every tier one student— an undergraduate student enrolled in nine credits or more.

“Looking at the whole bill … Everyone that came to request money from this bill had to be brought down something,” Senator John Kirk, who served on the student fees committee, said. “There are some individuals who still kept their regular, but everyone from College of Fine Arts, LAS, still lost something because of the significant time that we have gone through. Given the circumstances, and it being only a 1% increase … This is going to significantly help the students.”

Counseling and Prevention Services, Rhatigan Student Center, The Sunflower and Shift Space Gallery were the line items that received their full request. The Office of Disability Services was the only line item to receive more than their original request. Their original request was for $112,912, and they received $137,912— in order to be able to fund their Passage2Success program.

“On the whole this was done really well, and the student fees committee did an excellent job making due with what they had,” Senator Jacob Tubach said. “This is a good compromise and a good way to move us in the direction we need to be moving with student fees.”

The student fees bill was debated on by the student fees committee in March. It was presented to the student senate for a three-read process before ultimately being voted on Wednesday.