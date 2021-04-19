This week’s news in brief (April 19-25)

Planned water shutdowns on April 19

The Flats, the Aviation Testing Lab, Beggs Hall, the Beech Wind Tunnel, and Wallace Hall will be affected by a water shutdown planned for Monday, April 19.

The water shutdown will last from about 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will leave these buildings without restrooms, water fountains, and sinks during that time.

Diversity Week designated for Sept. 13-17

Wichita State SGA has named the week of Sept. 13-17 to be Diversity Week. They will highlight campus’ diversity through student and department led programming, events, and discussions.

An application can be filled out for any organization or individual wanting to host their own event.

More information on this event can be found by contacting [email protected]

WSU faculty and staff members to receive recognition

On Friday, April 23, a group of faculty and staff will be honored with two different distinguished service awards. The event will be held at 2 p.m. in the Lowe’s Auditorium in the Hughes Metropolitan Complex.

Go to wichita.edu/shockerpride to RSVP for the in-person event or to view the livestream.

Virtual and in-person Earth Day celebrations to be held

WSU will celebrate Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.

Activities like planting in the community garden by Ahlberg Hall, listening to keynote speakers, and learning more about electric vehicles will take place throughout the day.

The full schedule of events can be found on the Shockers Go Green Agenda.