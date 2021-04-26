This week’s news in brief (April 26- May 2)

Student Health Services opening COVID vaccines to family

WSU Student Health plans to offer vaccinations to immediate family members starting May 1.

This includes children, stepchildren, grandchildren, parents, grandparents, stepparents, spouses, siblings, mother-in-laws, father-in-laws, son-in-laws, daughter-in-laws, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, and any adoptive relationships.

The family member must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Sedgwick County.

Exhibitions opening at the Lowell D. Holmes Museum of Anthropology

Exhibitions from the spring 2020 and 2021 Museum Exhibition classes will be opening on Monday, April 26.

The reception is come and go and will take place in the Holmes Museum on the first floor of Neff Hall.

League of Women Voters Wichita-Metro to host panel to discuss police reform April 27

A discussion panel led by WSU criminal justice professor Michael Birzer will address some of the changes sought within the police department due to the recent “defund the police movement.”

The panel will be held on April 27 at noon over zoom.

To register for the event, call 316-261-8500 or visit wichitalibrary.org/events.

Wear jeans on April 28 to support survivors of sexual violence

On April 28, people across the world will be wearing jeans to support survivors of sexual violence.

The university is encouraging people to take part by wearing their own pair of jeans to help educate others about the different forms of sexual violence.