Jalen+Ricks+commits+to+Wichita+State

High school prospect Jalen Ricks announced his decision to become a Shocker Thursday, becoming the fourth player to commit to Wichita State this spring.

Ricks, a 6’7 combo-guard, grew up in Sherwood, Arkansas and played his high school basketball at Sylvan Hills High School. Ricks wrapped up his high school career at Oak Hill Academy, one of the nation’s top prep schools. Oak Hill has produced notable NBA players such as Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Kevin Durant.

Last season with Oak Hill, Ricks averaged 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Ricks held offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, and Texas A&M.

Ricks is a consensus three-star prospect and is the No. 167 player in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports. Rivals has Ricks ranked as the No. 41 small forward in the class.

With Ricks’ commitment, the Shockers are down to one scholarship left for the upcoming season but according to the Wichita Eagle, the Shockers are unlikely to fill it.