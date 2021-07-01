Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze announce partnership deals on first day of new NIL policy

Wichita State junior Morris Udeze dabs up Dexter Dennis during the game against Cincinnati at Dickies Arena on Mar. 13.

Every NCAA athlete will be able to profit off their name, image, and likeness starting on Thursday.

The NCAA’s board of directors decided Wednesday to approve a new policy that will allow athletes to profit off of endorsements and other avenues.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment — both legal and legislative — prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

The board announced in the release that these payments are not for their athletic achievements and to ensure that no payments are used as recruiting inducements.

Eight states have adopted NIL laws to this point. Those athletes with laws already put in place will be able to perform NIL activities that are consistent with each state’s regulations.

For states such as Kansas, who have not adopted any NIL regulations, they are able to engage in NIL activities without violating NCAA rules. The NCAA has heavily limited those activities, which include having endorsement deals, leveraging social media for pay, and making money from coaching or signing autographs.

The NCAA also instructed these schools without an active NIL law in their state to create policies to help clear up any possible ‘gray area’ and to have solutions if any disputes or problems arise.

The new rules will also allow athletes to profit by teaching camps or lessons, starting their own businesses, and participating in advertising campaigns, among many other potential ventures. Athletes will be allowed to sign with agents or other representatives to help them acquire endorsement deals.

Many athletes, including some at Wichita State, are expected to announce some deals when it becomes official on Thursday. So far, men’s basketball players Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze have announced partnerships with Yoke Gaming.

This story will be updated as more WSU athletes announce their partnerships.