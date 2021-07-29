AAC releases conference pairings for 2021-22 season
For the first time since pre-COVID, the American Athletic Conference will be returning to its normal 18-game schedule for the 2021-2022 season.
The AAC announced the conference pairings for next season on Thursday. Each team was assigned eight home-and-home series, plus one home-only and one road-only opponent.
Last season, the AAC opted for a 20-game conference slate but the Shockers only played 13 of those games due to postponements. According to the new schedule, the Shockers will not visit South Florida in 2021-22 and do not have a home game against Temple.
WSU’s full conference schedule will be released in early September. The Shockers have already finalized most of its non-conference games, including matchups with Missouri (Nov. 26, Columbia), Oklahoma State (Dec. 1, Stillwater) and Kansas State (Dec. 5, Wichita).
Wichita State’s 2021-22 American Athletic Conference Pairings:
Home and Away:
UCF
Cincinnati
East Carolina
Houston
Memphis
SMU
Tulane
Tulsa
Home Only:
South Florida
Away Only:
Temple
Sean Marty is the Sports Editor for The Sunflower. Marty, a junior from St. Louis, is currently majoring in communications with a journalism emphasis and...
