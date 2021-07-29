AAC releases conference pairings for 2021-22 season

Wichita State sophomore Tyson Etienne goes for a layup during the game against Cincinnati at Dickies Arena on Mar. 13.

For the first time since pre-COVID, the American Athletic Conference will be returning to its normal 18-game schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

The AAC announced the conference pairings for next season on Thursday. Each team was assigned eight home-and-home series, plus one home-only and one road-only opponent.

Last season, the AAC opted for a 20-game conference slate but the Shockers only played 13 of those games due to postponements. According to the new schedule, the Shockers will not visit South Florida in 2021-22 and do not have a home game against Temple.

WSU’s full conference schedule will be released in early September. The Shockers have already finalized most of its non-conference games, including matchups with Missouri (Nov. 26, Columbia), Oklahoma State (Dec. 1, Stillwater) and Kansas State (Dec. 5, Wichita).

Wichita State’s 2021-22 American Athletic Conference Pairings:

Home and Away:

UCF

Cincinnati

East Carolina

Houston

Memphis

SMU

Tulane

Tulsa

Home Only:

South Florida

Away Only:

Temple