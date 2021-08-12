What to know before you get your COVID-19 vaccine on campus

The Student Wellness Center is located in the Steve Clark YMCA on innovation campus.

Not only are vaccines safe and effective in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are also convenient to receive on campus for any Wichita State student.

Student Health Services was named as a vaccine provider in March, and has since expanded its vaccinations to not only WSU community members, but also immediate family members and community partners.

So, how I get my vaccine?

To schedule your appointment, go to myWSU homepage and click “Schedule your COVID Vaccine Appointment.” Not only can you schedule an appointment for yourself, but also up to 5 members of your immediate family.

After selecting who you are scheduling the appointment for, the website will give you an option to choose which dose you need. SHS is currently only supplying the Pfizer vaccine.

After you’re all scheduled, you will receive a confirmation email with a QR code to use to check in when you go to the clinic. You will also receive a voucher to bring to your appointment.

When at the clinic, everyone must wear a mask at all times. The Student Wellness Center is the only place on campus that has never removed their mask mandate since it first began in summer of 2020.

Everyone is asked to arrive no earlier five minutes before the scheduled time. You will also be asked for a photo ID that has your name and date of birth.

After you receive your shot, you will be escorted to a brief observation time. The exact time frame varies between patients.

For more questions about COVID-19 vaccine, Student Health can be contacted at 316-978-4792. They can be found in the Steve Clark YMCA located on campus.