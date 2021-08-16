Shockers release non-conference schedule for 2021-22 season

Wichita State sophomore Clarence Jackson goes for a layup during the game against Cincinnati at Dickies Arena on Mar. 13.

Wichita State men’s basketball released its non-conference slate for the 2021-22 season on Monday.

The Shockers have seven home games at Charles Koch Arena, beginning with an exhibition game against Missouri Southern on Nov. 3 and the regular season opener versus Jacksonville State on Nov. 9.

WSU could play as many as five of its 12 non-conference games against schools that made it into the NCAA Tournament last March. Home opponents Norfolk State (Dec. 11) and North Texas (Dec. 18) each advanced to Indianapolis, with the Mean Green advancing to the second round.

The Shockers will renew their in-state rivalry with Kansas State on Sunday, Dec. 5 at INTRUST Bank Arena in the first of a four-year series. The teams last met in 2003.

WSU faces an early test, Nov. 19 and 21 at the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, with games against Arizona and either Michigan or UNLV. Michigan is fresh off an Elite Eight appearance this past season.

The Shockers will also have a pair of road games against Power-Five opponents, Missouri and Oklahoma State.

Full Non-conference Schedule

Nov. 3 – Missouri Southern (exhibition)

Nov. 9 – Jacksonville State

Nov. 13 – South Alabama

Nov. 16 – Tarleton State

Nov. 19 – Arizona

Nov. 21 – Michigan or UNLV

Nov. 26 – @Missouri

Dec. 1 – @Oklahoma State

Dec. 5 – Kansas State (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Dec. 11 – Norfolk State

Dec. 14 – Alcorn State

Dec. 18 – North Texas

Dec. 22 – Prairie View A&M