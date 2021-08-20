WSU+now+offering+financial+incentives+for+students+who+receive+COVID-19+vaccine

Wichita State is now offering financial incentives to students who receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the university announced in a news release on Friday.

The incentives include a $250 cash prize for fall 2021 students who show can show proof of vaccination. Students can show proof of vaccination by uploading a photo of their vaccine card to the myShockerHealth portal.

Other students may also be eligible to receive one of the 20 spring 2022 scholarships worth $5,000 each. These scholarships will be awarded through a random drawing. The proof of vaccination must be submitted by Oct. 8 for a chance to win.

Students can get their free vaccine at the Student Wellness Center, located at the Steve Clark YMCA on the innovation campus. For more information on how to set up your vaccine appointment, click here.