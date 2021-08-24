Baseball coach Eric Wedge signs extension through 2026 season

Wichita State baseball head coach Eric Wedge has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, director of athletics Darron Boatright said in a release on Tuesday. The extension adds two years onto Wedge’s existing contract, which was set to run through 2024.

“We are happy and supportive of the strides made in our baseball program under Coach Wedge,” Boatright said in a statement. “This shows mutual commitment to working together in providing consistency in leadership moving forward.”

Wedge is heading into his third season at the helm and led WSU to a 31-23 overall record last season. The Shockers also finished with an 18-13 record and third-place finish in conference play in his first full season with the Shockers last year. The 18 conference wins and third-place finish in the AAC were the highest marks since WSU joined the conference in 2018.

In his first season as head coach at WSU in 2020, Wedge led the Shockers to a 13-2 record before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WSU ended the season on a 12-game winning streak – its longest streak since 2008.

“I feel delighted and honored that the University and athletic department are giving me the opportunity to continue my work with the baseball program and our exceptional student-athletes,” Wedge said in the release. “My long-term commitment is to return our baseball program to national prominence while supporting the goal of providing an environment and an opportunity for our student-athletes to thrive personally and as a team.”