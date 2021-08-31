WSUPD Capt. Guy Schroeder selected as interim police chief

Wichita State Police Department Captain Guy Schroeder will serve as interim police chief starting Sept. 5 following former Police Chief Rodney Clark’s departure, according to a university release.

Schroeder has been at WSU since 2014 following 33 years as police officer for the city of Wichita.

Clark served as the chief of WSU police the last three years. He accepted a position at the University of North Dakota as associate vice president for public safety and chief of police.

The university will conduct a national search to find a permanent replacement.

This is an ongoing story and will updated as more information becomes available.