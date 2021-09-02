Some Ahlberg Hall classes cancelled following reported smoke

The Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Ahlberg Hall on Wednesday evening

All Ahlberg hall classes on the 3rd-5th floors are either cancelled, relocated, or remote today and tomorrow following reports of smoke coming from an electrical motor, according to a university news release.

The Fire Department responded to the report at Ahlberg Hall on Wednesday evening. No one was harmed and damage was minor.

Fire Trucks showed up on scene at roughly 6:50 p.m. after students and employees evacuated the building following a fire alarm and smells of smoke.

“Some people sitting outside said they smelled smoke and the fire alarm went off and that was it,” student Ali Freeman, who was in Ahlberg Hall when the fire was reported, said.

The university sent out a shocker blast to students at 7:21 p.m. warning students to avoid the area. At 8:28 p.m., the area was cleared.