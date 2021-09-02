Volleyball withdraws from SDSU Invite due to COVID-19 related issues

Wichita State Head Coach Chris Lamb reacts to a call during the first set of the match against Tulsa on Nov. 15 inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State volleyball team has withdrawn from this weekend’s SDSU Invite due to “COVID-19 related issues”, according to a release on Wednesday.

The Shockers (3-0) were slated to face off against California Baptist and Montana on Friday and South Dakota on Saturday.

WSU’s next scheduled action is the Kansas Invitational on Sept. 10-11, hosted by Kansas in Lawerence. The program has not announced if they will cleared to play in that tournament next weekend.

The Shockers are slated to host its first home games during the Shocker Volleyball Classic, from Sept. 17-18.