Wichita+State+helps+open+three+vaccination+clinics+through+county+partnership

Wichita State is helping more of the community get vaccinated thanks to a partnership with Sedgwick County.

The University and county banded together to open three weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics, according to a university release. The clinics will be offering Pfiezer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. As usual, the shots are free of cost.

WSU Tech, Steve Clark YMCA and Charles Koch Arena are the clinic locations. The clinics will be open on Wednesday and Thursdays starting today.

Community members are encouraged to go to Charles Koch Arena due to the higher capacity.

The list of hours are below:

Steve Clark YMCA: Noon – 4 p.m. Wednesdays

WSU Tech NCAT: 4 – 6 p.m. Wednesdays

Charles Koch Arena: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Thursdays