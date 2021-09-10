Diversity Week serves as an opportunity to educate student body

The Student Government Association and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion — along with other campus organizations — will kick off Diversity Week on Saturday, Sept. 11. The week will feature a series of events focusing on educating the student body and WSU community.

“We put a lot of effort, a lot of hours into this, reaching out to these different organizations, different departments,” SGA Vice President Kamilah Gumbs said.

Topics will include race, gender, ethnicities, political beliefs, disabilities, among other important topics. There will be panels, crafts and food festivals each day on several of these topics.

Diversity Week was started due to the results from a climate survey in 2019. Based off the results from the survey, the Student Government saw that some students did not feel comfortable on campus. Because Wichita State has one of the most diverse campuses in Kansas, SGA wanted to provide students an opportunity to embrace diversity.

“[We want to] ensure that … students really have … this big opportunity to get to know a little bit more about the people they go to school with,” Gumbs said.

To find out more about diversity week you can go to https://www.wichita.edu/student_life/sga/SGA_Events/diversityweek.php.

There you can find a schedule of the events throughout the week and details on each event.