Shocker pitching staff excels in victory over Kansas

Pitching was the Wichita State Softball Program’s strong suit in their third fall season game. The Shockers beat the University of Kansas 5-1 on Saturday, Sept. 25. All five pitchers on the pitching staff each got a chance in the circle and they allowed nine hits all game, which was less than one hit in some of the innings played .

“I thought we did really well in the circle,” Head Coach Kristi Bredbenner said. “ I mean obviously we got to throw off five pitchers, and you know those are some of the best hitters we are going to face in this fall and I think we did a nice job.”

Senior pitcher Caitlin Bingham got the start for the Shockers in the circle. She allowed no runs on three hits in 3.0 innings. However, senior pitcher Erin McDonald struck out seven batters in 3.0 innings of relief after the four pitchers who got an opportunity in the circle as well.

Bingham said the pitching staff scenario of Saturday’s game really played into her hopes for the pitching staff in the spring.

“I think that in years past we’ve stuck to the two or three that are really going into a game and I think that we have the tools to really mix pitchers’ speeds, arms, and sides of the plate,” Bingham said. “I think all five of us need to be ready to go and not just me and Erin or Jordyn [Pipkin] or just Alli [Alison Cooper]. I think getting everybody’s game ready, 100% I can start this game, I can beat this team no matter who we are playing. If we can get all five of us to that point I think that we could really be really good.”

Offensively, Bredbenner said that the team needs to work on making adjustments at the plate moving forward.

“You know when you are playing a high level team and another division one program you know you’ve had a good rivalry with, then you are going to have to play up to their competition, play up, be ready to go but make adjustments because there’s no secrets,” Bredbenner said.

Another highlight from the game included a solo home run by sophomore left fielder Lauren Lucas. This was Lucas’ second homer in a row, after hitting her first homer as a Shocker on Friday.

The Shockers have five more games on their fall schedule. They will play Seminole State University on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Wilkins Stadium.