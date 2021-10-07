Spectrum: LGBTQ and Allies creates safe space for students to make connections

Cameron Boyd discusses what Spectrum stands for and how they are a safe place on campus for students on Oct. 6 outside the Rhatigan Student Center.

Spectrum is a group on campus that is open to students, as well as students at different colleges and community members. While all of their meetings were online last year, Cameron Boyd, president of the group, said that they have meetings every Thursday on campus from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Our mission is simply to promote safety, security, general wellness for people on campus and those in the community for our LGBTQ members,” Boyd said.

Boyd said that meetings range from doing “Gayme nights” to Kahoot nights to learn more about LGBTQ, women’s, and Black history.

Boyd said students should not worry about showing up late and to show up whenever they are free. The group also sends out meeting reminders on Discord and Facebook with the subject of the meeting so people can decide if they want to attend or not.

“We sometimes try to tackle sex education, the AIDS crisis,” Boyd said. “Some more informative meetings but some of them are more relaxed and discussion-based … We’ve had spa days for finals.”

While the organization was created in 2016, Boyd said that this is the 45th anniversary of LGBTQ clubs on campus.

Boyd said that Spectrum is important to have on campus because it provides a safe space for students to be themselves and relieve stress from the week.

“Some of the members are like ‘this is just what we needed today, I had such a long day, a long week,’” Boyd said.

“It’s just like a nice winding down time and it’s a LGBTQ organization so people have that home, or if they are closeted at their house they can at least be open at some places on campus.”

Boyd said they have had anywhere from ten to twenty students showing up to meetings this year, which is more than they had last year. Along with meetings on Thursdays, Spectrum also takes part in the Student Involvement Fair and helps ODI with events such as their Drag Show.

“We just want this place to be on campus so everyone can come here and learn, and properly develop skills for professional life and how to help your own community,” Boyd said. “Also make friends of course and just build connections.”

To stay up-to-date on the location and topic of weekly meetings, follow WSU’s Spectrum: LGBTQ and Allies on Facebook.