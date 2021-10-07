All+on-campus+operations+cancelled+due+to+water+break

All campus events scheduled for today have been cancelled due to a City of Wichita water break.

The university first informed students around 2:30 p.m. about the break that effected east Wichita and the main campus. At 4:30 p.m., they announced that all operations have been interrupted — including in-person classes and any events.

The Metroplex, WSU South, WSU Haysville and WSU West are still open, according to the email sent to students. Students who live on campus are being told to go to the Metroplex to use restrooms.

The City of Wichita released a boil water advisory earlier today, telling the Wichita community to either boil water prior to use or use water bottles until further notice. They advise to throw out any ice cubes and to disinfect dishes using tap water with one teaspoon of unscented household bleach.