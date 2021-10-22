Vaccine+mandate+issued+for+all+WSU+employees

All WSU employees are now required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 8, following President Biden’s executive order. This includes full-time, part-time and student employees who do not provide a medical or religious exemption, the university announced on Friday. The mandate includes those who are working remotely.

Employees who do not comply will not be allowed to work after Dec. 8. Further failure to comply may result in separation, according to the university statement. The University is asking for unvaccinated workers to receive their first dose immediately.

“As I have said before, vaccines remain the most effective way for us to combat this virus,” President Rick Muma said. “Our top priority has been and remains the health, safety and well-being of our entire campus community.”

Additionally, everyone on campus will be required to wear a mask and socially distance at all times on campus, both outdoor and indoor spaces, effective Oct. 25. Currently, masking is only required in classroom settings.

Students, faculty and staff can schedule a vaccination appointment through Student Health Services.