Wichita State to require masks at sporting events

Masks will be required at sporting events on Wichita State’s campus indefinitely, a university spokesperson confirmed to The Sunflower.

The university announced yesterday that all university employees must receive the COVID-19 vaccine, following President Biden’s order. All individuals are also required to wear masks on campus and to socially distance, according to the release.

The Sunflower initially reported earlier today that officials were unclear about the mask requirement and have yet to make an official announcement. There had been no restrictions at any sporting events this year, but starting with the men’s basketball game against Missouri Southern State on Nov. 1, masks will be required.

“They’re will be some pushback no doubt about it but the good news and bad news is that we’ve been through this exercise before,” athletic director Darron Boatright said yesterday, shortly following the university announcement. “We’re going to try to make it as easy for them as we can but we have regulations to adhere to. When we open up our facilities and open up the university the most important thing is to keep it going business wise.”