Yazmine Wright wins individual title at American Championships, men’s finish in second place

Wichita State senior Yazmine Wright races during the JK Gold Classic on Sept. 4 at the 4 Mile Creek Resort.

Yazmine Wright won her first ever AAC Individual championship in the women’s 6K with a time of 21:03.30 She finished 15 seconds in front of the second place finisher which went to SMU. Wright finished 5th overall in the conference championship last year. As a team, the women’s team finished in sixth place.

Winny Koskei won the conference championship last year for the Shockers which would make it the second year in a row the women have won an individual conference championship.

Wright said she felt like she needed to step up for the women to earn a championship after losing Koskei to graduation.

“It felt really, really good to win,” Wright said to GoShockers. “With Winny graduating, I knew that someone new would have to win, and I really wanted it to be me.”

The men had eight runners place in the top 25 to clinch a second place team finish in the men’s 8k. They finished right behind No.9 nationally ranked Tulsa, and 16 points ahead of Cincinnati.

The Shockers also had another medal finisher in the women’s 6K. Junior Danielle Rinn finished in 11th place with a time of 22:02.50 after finishing in 16th place in conference last year. The top place individual finisher for the Shockers in the men’s 8K was sophomore Shadrack Chumba with a time of 24:35.90. Chumba finished 9th overall and ran a personal best time.

Chumba said he started the day feeling confident about his race.

“This morning I woke up, and I was feeling good, so I decided to go at it,” Chumba said. “I’m really happy because I’ve wanted this for so long.”

The Shockers next race will be on Friday, Nov. 12 for NCAA Midwest Regional in Iowa City, Iowa.