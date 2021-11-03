Food For Fines open today through Friday

Food for Fines is running for the fourth year in a row this week until Nov. 5 at 5:00 p.m. The program helps students by helping other students: by donating nonperishable food or hygiene products, students can have their parking citations pardoned.

Donations must be dropped off in the SGA office, located in room 219

of the RSC, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. If the door is locked, donations can be dropped off next door in 216.

“The donations from this program go directly to the Shocker Support Locker here on campus,” Student Advocate Jadie Chauncey said. “This means the items are going back to our campus community.”

Food for Fines usually occurs Wednesday through Friday during the first week of each month. Last month, the program generated about 430 donated items, with 60 citations pardoned.

“We accept any nonperishable items,” Chauncey said. “We do prefer items from the Support Locker Wish List.”

Up to two citations may be forgiven, totaling six per year. Seven items must be donated to excuse a ticket $30 or under while fourteen items must be donated per $31-50 ticket. Tickets over $50 are not eligible for the program.

More parameters are outlined on the program’s website. Chauncey is available at [email protected] to answer any questions.