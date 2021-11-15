One+dead+after+car+crash+near+WSU+campus

UPDATE: Police officers confirmed a man in his late sixties died after getting hit by a Chevy Cruise when crossing the street in a wheelchair. The family has not yet been notified of the death, according to KWCH.

Original story:

One person died in a car crash that happened near Wichita State’s campus around 21st and Hillside a little after 8 p.m. today.

The university sent out a RAVE alert at roughly 8:30 p.m. telling people avoid the area of Hillside between 21st and Stadium Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.