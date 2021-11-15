One dead after car crash near WSU campus
UPDATE: Police officers confirmed a man in his late sixties died after getting hit by a Chevy Cruise when crossing the street in a wheelchair. The family has not yet been notified of the death, according to KWCH.
Original story:
One person died in a car crash that happened near Wichita State’s campus around 21st and Hillside a little after 8 p.m. today.
The university sent out a RAVE alert at roughly 8:30 p.m. telling people avoid the area of Hillside between 21st and Stadium Drive.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Lindsay Smith is the editor in chief for The Sunflower. Smith is a junior at Wichita State majoring in journalism and minoring in creative writing with...