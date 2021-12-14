Here’s what’s open, closed during winter break

Wichita State students wrapped up finals last week and are now officially in winter break. For those who live or work near campus and still want to visit throughout the break, here’s what you should know about how the holidays will affect WSU’s hours.

Rhatigan Student Center

Starting tomorrow going through Thursday, the building will be open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. On Friday, the building will be open until 2:30 p.m. and on Saturday it will be open from 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

The building will be closed entirely from Dec. 19-Jan. 2. It will re-open on Jan. 3. To view regular semester hours click here.

RSC Food Court

Chaat House and Freddy’s will both be closed for the majority of the break. Starbucks, Chick Fil A and Panda Express are all operating with altered hours.

This week, both Chick Fil A and Panda Express are open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. On Saturday, they’re open 1p.m.-3p.m. Starbucks is open 7:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday and 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. on Saturday. They were the only dining option that was open every day this week.

Next week, Chick Fil A and Starbucks are only open on Wednesday 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. All other options are closed that week, according to the schedule. For more information, click here.

Ablah Library

The Ablah Library will be closed for the majority of the break. Wednesday-Friday of this week is the last time you can go to the library before it reopens on Jan. 3. It will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

The RSC Shocker Store

Even though the building will be closed starting Dec. 19, the Shocker Store will still be working with altered hours going through Dec. 23. Dec. 17 the store will be open 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 20-23 the store will be operating from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The store will then close until Jan. 3.

The Braeburn Square Shocker Store

The Shocker Store located in Braeburn Square will operate mostly during normal hours throughout the break, with a few exceptions. On Christmas Eve, the store will be open 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and closed on Christmas. New Year’s Eve the store will be operating from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. and closed on Jan. 1. All other dates will be normal hours.