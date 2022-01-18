Student Health now offering walk-in COVID-19 testing

Starting today, faculty, staff and students no longer need to set up an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test at the Student Health Services. Individuals can receive a test at the Student Wellness Center at the YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As of Jan. 18, Sedgwick County has reached a 22.9% positive test rate — which is higher than the county has ever been. 277 patients are currently hospitalized, which is also a record high since the pandemic began in 2020.