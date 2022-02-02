Wichita State to delay operations tomorrow

Wichita State snowplow driver keeping the sidewalk safe for students on Wednesday, Feb. 2. On snow days the drivers clear all sidewalks on campus.

Wichita State will delay all operations until 10 a.m. tomorrow due to possible inclement weather, according to a university announcement.

WSU canceled all classes and in-person activities for Wednesday due to a snow storm that gave Wichita 5.5 inches overnight. Snow has continued to fall down the majority of Wednesday.

Several public schools have announced closings tomorrow including USD259.