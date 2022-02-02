Wichita State to delay operations tomorrow
Wichita State will delay all operations until 10 a.m. tomorrow due to possible inclement weather, according to a university announcement.
WSU canceled all classes and in-person activities for Wednesday due to a snow storm that gave Wichita 5.5 inches overnight. Snow has continued to fall down the majority of Wednesday.
Several public schools have announced closings tomorrow including USD259.
