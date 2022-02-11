Applications+open+for+six+different+SGA+scholarships

Scholarships are the way to a student’s heart. Wichita State’s Student Government Association offers six scholarships to students who are in need of financial assistance.

SGA offers six different scholarships and the International Student Hardship Fund. Students who look over applications are chosen through a committee and host interviews to see who is the best candidate for each scholarship

“Depending on the scholarship we have different committees, the Budget of Finance committee looks after some scholarships, I myself, along with our Director of Public Relations as well as others,” SGA Treasurer Zachary James said.

The International Student Hardship Fund is different from the other scholarships because it is catered towards international students who are going through financial difficulties. They will receive a one-time award, which will not exceed $1,000.

Some scholarships, like the SGA & SLB Dreamers Scholarship, are put together collaboratively between SGA and Sigma Lambda Beta.

“For our Dreamer scholarship, that’s a committee made up of myself, our Director of Public Relations, the Chapter president for Sigma Lambda Beta, their treasure, as well as our advisors,” James said.

SGA can receive anywhere from $1,000 to $6,000 for the Dreamer Scholarship. Depending on the information they receive from applicants, they can divide the money to do two $3,000 scholarships each or six $1,000 scholarships.

The Dreamer Scholarship is opened to every student, with priority going to undocumented and DACA-affiliated recipients.

The SGA McKinney-Vento Scholarship is open to students who qualify under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Act. This scholarship is designed to assist students who are homeless and are struggling financially.

The James J. Rhatigan Leadership Scholarships is open to students who hold a leadership position, have leadership qualities or skills and can maintain a 3.0 GPA throughout the time that they have the scholarship.

The Endowed Scholarship, Summer-Endowed Scholarship, and the International Student Scholarship are all need-based scholarships.

“By awarding these scholarships, we’re doing as much as we can to give back to the student body to ensure that our students are able to get an education and not worry about paying for books or paying for a meal plan,” James said.

“We as students, we know that paying for college is not easy,” James said.

James said that SGA should be doing their part to give back to students as the highest ranking organization on campus.

“We know that every student deserves an education, whether or not they can afford it,” James said.

SGA receives money for these scholarships mainly from student fees and the Equal Opportunity Fund.

“Most of the money from these scholarships come from student fees anyway, so essentially we are giving back and taking from the students to give back to the students,” James said.

Applications for SGA Scholarships are due March 14, by 5:00 p.m..

“There is no harm in applying for a scholarship,” James said. “Better to apply and know, than to not apply and wonder what could have been.”