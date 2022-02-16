WSU cancels on-campus operations tomorrow

On Feb. 2, WSU closed for the day due to winter weather. Wichita received about 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Wichita State canceled all on-campus operations tomorrow due to expected inclement weather, but are still encouraging instructors to teach classes remotely. Students are told to check their Blackboard and student emails to see if their classes will be held online or canceled tomorrow.

Only staff members identified as “critical to campus operations” are expected to come to campus tomorrow. Everyone else is asked to not go to campus.

It is expected to start snowing at 2 a.m. and go through 11 a.m. tomorrow. The low is 12, according to the iPhone weather app.