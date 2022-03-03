WSU removes mask mandate
Masks are no longer required on Wichita State’s campus, effective Friday. Masks are still strongly encouraged, according to a university release. This includes all indoor and outdoor locations, including classrooms.
“The university continues to strongly recommend that all individuals engage in COVID-healthy behaviors including, but not limited to, being vaccinated if able, wearing a mask where social distancing is not possible, testing, and staying home if you feel ill,” the university release reads.
WSU will continue to monitor the numbers.
Lindsay Smith is the editor in chief for The Sunflower. Smith is a junior at Wichita State majoring in journalism and minoring in creative writing with...