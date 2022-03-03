WSU removes mask mandate

Aaron Austin, Dean of Students, passes out masks on the first day of fall classes inside the RSC on August 17.

Masks are no longer required on Wichita State’s campus, effective Friday. Masks are still strongly encouraged, according to a university release. This includes all indoor and outdoor locations, including classrooms.

“The university continues to strongly recommend that all individuals engage in COVID-healthy behaviors including, but not limited to, being vaccinated if able, wearing a mask where social distancing is not possible, testing, and staying home if you feel ill,” the university release reads.

WSU will continue to monitor the numbers.