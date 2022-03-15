Bredbenner earns 300th win during Jayhawk Invitational

Head coach Bredbenner smiles during the game against Texas A&M on May 21.

After picking up two run-rule victories, the Shocker softball program left the Jayhawk Invitational with a 3-0 record.They competed against Southeast Missouri (14-0), Iowa (14-3), and Kansas (9-2) in the Arrocha Ballpark.

WSU hit 12 home runs across the three games, outscoring its opponents 39-5. Eight of the 12 homers were collected against Southeast Missouri, setting a new school record. The record was previously set in 2014 against Iowa State with seven home runs.

Sophomore Addison Barnard hit her 11th home run of the season facing Iowa State. She also tied her career-high with three hits, four runs and four RBI’s.

Having a big game against Iowa, sophomore Lauren Lucas also tied her career best with three hits, including her first career grand slam. She also earned a career-high of five runs scored.

From a pitching perspective, freshman Allison Cooper led WSU against Southeast Missouri pitching an entire five-inning game, her second game of the season. Cooper allowed only five hits, no walks and five strikeouts.

Following her, senior Caitlin Bingham joined the Shockers against Iowa pitching all five innings. Bingham collected her sixth win of the season, allowing six hits, and one walk.

Against Kansas, freshman Kenzie Schopfer received a no decision start pitching 1.1 innings allowing two runs off four hits. Senior Erin McDonald came in for 5.2 innings of relief, allowing five hits, no walks and five strikeouts, her best outing of the season.

After collecting three more wins, head coach Kristi Bredbenner earned her 300th win with WSU. She is only 14 wins away from becoming the all-time winningest coach in program history.

Up next, the Shockers face Omaha at Connie Calussen Field. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.