Joe Pleasant becomes third Shocker to enter the transfer portal

Junior Joe Pleasant prepares to rebound South Alabama’s free throw on Nov. 13. This was Pleasant’s first year on the Shocker’s team after transferring from ACU.

Wichita State junior forward Joe Pleasant has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to a report from Verbal Commits. Pleasant played one season with the Shockers, after arriving as a transfer from Abilene Christian.

Pleasant is the third Shocker to enter his name into the transfer portal, after Chaunce Jenkins and Clarence Jackson did so the last two weeks. The three players have the option of returning to WSU, but if they choose a new school, the Shockers will have 10 scholarships available next season.

After a successful three-year career with Abilene Christian, Pleasant struggled to find a role with the Shockers, averaging a career-low 2.6 points per game on 36.8% shooting from the field. Pleasant averaged double figures the two seasons prior with the Wildcats. Even with his offensive struggles, Pleasant started 24 of the 27 games he played but only averaged 16.8 minutes per game.

Pleasant has one more year of eligibility left heading into next season.