Baseball’s game against Missouri State rained out

Wichita State baseball’s Tuesday night game against Missouri State has been canceled due to thunderstorms in the Wichita area. The game will not be made up.

After weather delayed the original 6 p.m. start time 30 minutes, the game began with a Spencer Nivens leadoff single for Missouri State before more lightning was detected in the area, forcing a second delay of 40 minutes. Robert Cranz then struck out Will Duff following the second resumption of play at 7:15, but shortly thereafter umpires cleared the field yet again, and the game was ultimately canceled 15 minutes later.

The Shockers will hit the road on Wednesday to Lawrence for midweek matchup with Kansas. First pitch against the Jayhawks on Wednesday is scheduled for 3:00 pm.