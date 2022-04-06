Dexter Dennis and Morris Udeze enter the transfer portal

Junior guard Dexter Dennis and junior forward Morris Udeze have entered the transfer portal. With Dennis and Udeze’s announcements today, the Shockers now have had six players enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Both players just wrapped their fourth seasons at WSU, after arriving on campus in 2018. Dennis averaged 8.4 points per game during his junior campaign, while also winning AAC Defensive Player of the Year. Dennis struggling shooting the basketball during the 2021-22 season, posting a career-low 29.8% mark on three-pointers.

“After deep consideration, and consulting with my family I’ve decided that my time as a current basketball player for Wichita State University has come to an end,” Dennis said in a social media post.

This will be the second time Udeze has entered the transfer portal in his career, after he entered the portal following the 2019-20 season but returned to WSU. Udeze averaged 10.2 points per game this past season, the second most of his Shocker career.

“To Shocker Nation, my teammates, coaches, trainers, and professors I want to thank you for the love shown to me while at WSU,” Udeze said in his announcement to social media.

With the two transfers, WSU now has eight open scholarships for the 2022-23 season, if Ricky Council IV decides to keep his name in for the NBA Draft. The Shockers have been active in the recruiting market but are yet to land any commitments.