Former Shocker Clarence Jackson commits to Jacksonville State

Former Wichita State forward Clarence Jackson announced his next destination on Monday and committed to Jacksonville State.

Jackson becomes the second of the six Shockers to enter the transfer portal to announce his next destination. Chaunce Jenkins committed to Old Dominion last Friday.

This past season was Jackson’s second season in a Shocker uniform, playing in 28 games and averaging 3.8 points per game. Jackson arrived as a junior college transfer last year from Polk State College and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Currently, the Shockers have seven scholarships available, following the commitment of Wichita native Xavier Bell last Friday.