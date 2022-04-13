Baseball falls to No. 5 Oklahoma State in Stillwater

Brock Rodden celebrates with his Shocker teammates after hitting a solo home run against Oklahoma State on April 12 at O’Brate Stadium.

Shocker baseball’s ninth inning rally was short lived as they fell to No. 5 Oklahoma State 8-5, for the second time in the last week on Tuesday.

Heading into the bottom of the first, OSU took an early lead, with two scoring on RBI’s from DH Griffin Doersching and first baseman David Mendham.

Allowing two runs off one hit, starting pitcher, freshman Jace Miner, appeared for only one inning, before he was relieved by freshman Robert Cranz for a single inning. Cranz limited the damage with a scoreless outing.

For the remainder of the game, Shockers continued to go through the bullpen arms, having eight pitchers take the mound, none for longer than 1.2 innings. OSU also had their difficulties in the pen having seven pitchers make appearances.

Leading into the second inning, was when sophomore Brock Rodden stepped up to the plate. The sophomore hit his seventh home run of the season over center field. From there, WSU went without a run until the top of the ninth.

Going into the bottom of the sixth, the Shockers trailed 2-1. However, Doersching had another big play as he helped the Cowboys to extend their lead 5-1. The DH swung a two-run 500 foot home run down the left field line. OSU continued to build their lead, obtaining three more runs by the ninth inning.

The Shockers did not finish the game without a fight. With the bases loaded, sophomore Seth Stroh finished the night for the Shockers, hitting his second grand slam of the 2022 season.

Up next, the Shockers head back to Wichita as they take on Cincinnati on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Eck Stadium.