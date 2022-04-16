Quincy Ballard commits to Wichita State

On Saturday, Florida State transfer Quincy Ballard chose to become a Shocker instead of returning home, committing to Wichita State. The Shockers won the two-team race for the 7-foot center, beating out Ballard’s hometown school, Syracuse.

“It is time to spread my wings and be a game changer for myself,” Ballard said in an Instagram post announcing his commitment.

The Syracuse native was a late riser following a post-graduate season at Quality Education Academy, but ultimately committed to Florida State. Ballard averaged 0.9 points in 18 games played this past season with the Seminoles and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Ballard is the second player Head Coach Isaac Brown has officially landed from transfer portal this offseason, joining former Drexel guard Xavier Bell. According to reports, Alabama transfer James Rojas is expected to commit to WSU as well.

WSU is expected to have five scholarships remaining, following Ballard’s commitment.