Defending AAC Sixth Man of the Year enters the transfer portal

Ricky Council IV has become the eight Shocker to enter the transfer portal this offseason, according to a report from Verbal Commits.

The news comes after Council declared for the NBA Draft, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility. Council will likely be a hot commodity after averaging 12.0 points per game and winning AAC Sixth Man of the Year last season. Council will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Following Council’s decision along with with Etienne’s departure on Thursday morning, the Shockers currently have only four players let from last season’s team. Following WSU’s disappointing 15-13 season, they will have to replace 82.6% of the scoring and 81.1% of the minutes from last year’s team.

The Shockers have added three players so far this offseason, with Xavier Bell, James Rojas and Quincy Ballard all set to join the team for the 2022-23 season. WSU now have six remaining scholarships available.