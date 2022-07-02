Stephens accepts position at Northwestern State

After making it to first base, freshman Krystin Nelson talks to volunteer assistant coach Mary Stephens inside the OU Softball Complex on March 29.

Northwestern State announced Wednesday that volunteer assistant softball coach Mary Stephens accepted an assistant coach position at the university.

Stephens joined the Shockers in January for their 2022 season. She helped lead the Shockers to multiple NCAA top-five appearances: batting average (.358), on-base percentage (.437), runs per game (7.98), slugging (.667) and home runs per game (2.33).

Before her arrival at WSU, spent one season at Sam Houston and three seasons at Texas Tech – one season as a graduate manager where she earned her master’s degree.

Stephens earned her bachelor’s degree at Missouri State in 2017. She competed for the Bears as their first basemen. She appeared in 207 games with the Bears and was named NFCA National Player of the week as well as All-Missouri Valley Conference second team and MVC All-Tournament.

Each off-season, for nearly 10 years, Stephens has helped coach at Texas Glory for the 16u Naudin team.

“My glory fam will always be held high in my heart,” Stephens said via social media. “So much love for a program that has done so much for me.”