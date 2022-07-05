Seven Shockers enter the transfer portal, following a disappointing 2022 season

The baseball team stands in unison during the national anthem on Sept. 14 during the game against Cowley.

Shocker baseball concluded the 2022 season with a 21-36 record, tied for the fewest wins in a season since 1978. Since the end of the season, seven Shockers have entered the transfer portal.

Here is a closer look at the Shockers who have entered the transfer portal so far.

Jace Kaminska:

Right-handed pitcher Jace Kaminska started his collegiate career at Wichita State in 2021. In his first season with the Shockers, he was named American Athletic Conference Newcomer Pitcher of the Year as well as numerous All-Conference honorees including First Team honoree.

Kaminska appeared in 12 games, including 10 starts. He finished the season with an 8-1 record and built a 2.32 ERA with 16 earned runs, 51 hits and 51 strikeouts in 62 innings pitched.

On April 10, Kaminska was the first pitcher to ever pitch at Riverfront Stadium. He served a complete nine-inning game, the first complete game thrown by a Shocker freshman since 2009.

This season, he finished with a 5.49 ERA and Kaminska was named Kansas Star performer, on May 13, for his time on the mound against Tulane after he completed seven kills and no runs.

On June 26, Kaminska announced he would be attending Nebraska for their 2023 season.

Couper Cornblum:

Outfielder Couper Cornblum has been a Shocker for three seasons. He announced on June 5 that he entered the transfer portal. He said he was thankful for the opportunities provided at WSU.

Cornblum’s first season was in 2020. Before COVID-19 ended the season early, he was named “Best Freshman” in the American as well as the 89th best outfielder in the country by D1Baseball.com. He played and started in all 15 games with four starts as DH and 11 in the outfield. He led the team with a .354 batting average with 17 hits in 48 at-bat appearances as well as a team-high .625 slugging percentage and .492 on-base percentage.

With an extra year of eligibility, Cornblum spent the 2021 season as a second-year freshman, where he played in 46 games.

In his final season with the Shockers Cornblum played in 43 games and compiled a .267 batting average compiled on 10 doubles, one home run and 15 RBI.

On June 26, Cornblum announced he would be attending Purdue University via social media.

L.J. McDonough

L.J. McDonough was a transfer student from Hutchinson Community College. He spent two years with the Shockers as a right-handed pitcher.

In 2021, McDonough made 16 appearances as a relief pitcher. He finished the season 1-0 with a 2.49 ERA off seven earned runs, 21 hits and 36 strikeouts in 25 ⅓ innings pitched.

This season he appeared in 17 games, all out of the bullpen. He finished with a 3-2 record with a 7.40 ERA in 24.1 innings pitched. He allowed 33 hits, 16 walks and completed 32 strikeouts. On Feb. 27, McDonough struck out a career-high of eights in a career-long 3.2 innings- pitched against Iowa.

On May 26, McDonough announced he entered the transfer portal but said he was thankful for the friendships made at WSU.

Creighton Hansen

Creighton Hansen is a recent Shocker graduate. With an extra year of eligibility, Hansen announced he would enter the transfer portal to pursue his master’s degree.

Hansen spent three seasons with the Shockers but only played two seasons, due to an injury.

In his second season, Hansen appeared in eight games as a relief right-handed pitcher. He gave up eight walks and two strikeouts in 11 ⅔ innings pitched.

Will Stevens

Stevens is a transfer student from Western Iowa Community College. He joined the Shockers for their 2022 season, made 10 appearances, and served a total of 13.1 innings as their right-handed pitcher. In the fall of 2021, Stevens was named to the AD Honor Roll.

Derek Shaver

Derek Shaver spent three seasons with the Shockers. For the 2022 season, Shaver converted to a full-time pitcher after he finished his career with the Shockers as an infielder. He appeared in five games pitching 3.1 innings allowing eight hits, eight runs and no walks. He was named to the AD Honor Roll in the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022.

Shaver announced on June 19 – via social media – that he will attend Colorado Mesa University to compete in their 2023 season.