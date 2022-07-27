Wichita State University Foundation names four new board members

Wichita State recently announced four new members to the WSU Foundation Board of Directors – three weeks after their terms started.

These members will serve on the WSU Foundation National Advisory Council – where they participate in one of the 10 standing committees – for three years.

The Board of Directors offers guidance and approves business decisions within the Foundation.

“They help ensure the Foundation continues to align with the mission and vision of the university,” Emily Mullins, Director of Communications for the Foundation, said.

The Foundation works with hundreds of donors, alumni, businesses and foundations that support the university financially. This Foundation is where most students’ scholarships come from, as well as where faculty receive some funding.

The four new additions to the Board are

-Don Barry – managing director at Robert W. Baird & Co.

-Mark Finucane – managing director at Alvarez & Marsal

-John Rolfe – president and CEO of Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce

-Maggie Topping – a senior vice president at Textron Aviation

In a news release from Wichita State, Elizabeth King, president and CEO of the foundation said that the Board of Directors gives a significant amount of time to serving the university.

“These four new members are wonderful additions, and I’m excited to learn from their wealth of experiences,” King said.

Aside from the four new members, 15 others serve on the board as well. Their names and term statuses can be found here.

In addition to the 19 board members, Wichita State president Rick Muma also serves as an ex-officio member.

“The board is committed to advancing the mission of the Foundation, which is to enhance a community of learning excellence for our students and faculty through philanthropy and stewardship,” Mullins said.