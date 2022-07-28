AfterShocks advance to TBT semifinals after thrilling win over the Gutter Cats

Clevin Hannah drives down the court during the TBT quarterfinals against the Gutter Cats.

The Wichita State alumni team AfterShocks went up against the Omaha Regional champs, the Gutter Cats on Wednesday night.

The AfterShocks started slowly out of the gate, but mounted a comeback late, sealing a 74-67 victory.

The game followed both teams’ success in previous rounds.

During the Omaha Regional, the Gutter Cats managed to secure three double-digit victories en route to the TBT quarterfinals. On the flip side, the AfterShocks secured an 83-52 win over We Are D3, a 70-60 victory over Air Raiders, and a close 70-69 win over Bleed Green.

The Gutter Cats started the game off strong, scoring consistent twos and threes, while the AfterShocks struggled to get the ball in.

The AfterShocks turned their game around towards the end of the second quarter, tying with the Gutter Cats and eventually gaining a lead that led to a quick back and forth battle for the upper hand between both teams.

Despite Conner Frankamp usually leading the AfterShocks in points, Markis McDuffie and Darrall Willis Jr. paved the way for the win this game, with 17 and 15 points.

“I’m playing with some great guys,” Willis Jr. said. “The chemistry is already there, and we’ve played with each other before, and they just tend to just find me in the right spots.”

Several players were absent from the evening’s match: Shaquille Morris, Tyrus McGee and Zach Brown. McDuffie and James Woodward were inserted into the starting lineup and both played key roles in the shorthanded victory.

“I remember (Frankamp) coming up to me like ‘Yo bro, listen, we need you to get going,’” McDuffie said. “I just started getting going.”

During the fourth quarter, the timeout was called – both teams were tied at 65-65 heading into the Elam Ending – the first to 73 would win.

The AfterShocks capitalized off the energy of an energetic Charles Koch Arena, to earn a quick win over the Gutter Cats. The WSU alumni outscored the Gutter Cats 9-2 during the Elam Ending.

As James Woodard scored the winning lay-up of the evening, the AfterShocks secured their spot in the semifinal round in Dayton, Ohio – for the first time in AfterShocks history. The team is now two wins away from winning $1 million.

The TBT semifinal round will take place at 5 p.m. on July 30 in Dayton. They will face off against the winner of Florida TNT and Autism Army.

If the AfterShocks win in the semifinals, they will play in the TBT championship at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2, in Dayton.