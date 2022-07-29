This week’s news in brief — July 29

Amazon selects Wichita State as an education partner

Thanks to a partnership between Amazon and Wichita State, every full-time Amazon employee is now eligible for $5,250 of tuition assistance each year at WSU. Part-time employees are eligible for $2,625 each year.

This assistance will come through the Amazon Career Choice program. About 1,000 local Amazon employees are eligible for this program.

“We’re thrilled to be the only four-year Kansas university partner in Amazon’s Career Choice network,” Bobby Gandu, Wichita State assistant vice president of strategic enrollment management, said in a WSU news release. “With a vast array of class locations and times — from main campus to satellite campuses to online learning options — we’re excited to meet the needs of the busy schedules of the Amazon team members.”

The program is intended to boost employees to learn additional skills while working at Amazon and in their future employment opportunities.

More information about the program can be found at aboutamazon.com

Ulrich Museum names creative and executive director

Starting Oct. 16, Vivian Zavataro will assume her position as the Edwin A. Ulrich Museum of Art creative and executive director. This decision follows a nationwide search for a new creative and executive director.

As the director, Zavataro will provide leadership in collaboration with faculty, staff, students and other key internal and external stakeholders at the museum.

“Vivian has a passion for diversity, equity and inclusion and an eye toward innovation that makes her a perfect fit for Wichita State University,” Shirley Lefever, WSU executive vice president and provost, said. “She also brings a dedication to strong community engagement that will contribute to the future success of the museum.”Rodney Miller currently serves as the interim director.

88th National Baseball Congress World Series held at Eck Stadium

From Aug. 1 through Aug. 6, the 88th National Baseball Congress World Series will be held at Eck Stadium.

A variety of events will take place throughout the week.

Aug. 1 – Healthcare Heroes Day (Free ticket for all local healthcare workers with work ID at the box office)

Aug. 2 – Teacher Appreciation Day (Free ticket for all local educators and school employees with work ID at the box office)

Aug. 4 – Military & First Responders Day (Free ticket for all military members and first responders with work ID at the box office)

Aug. 5 – Youth Jersey Giveaway (Jersey giveaway for the first 500 kids ages 12 and under) and Hall of Fame ceremony after completion of 6 p.m. game

Aug. 6 – Championship Night and Post-Game Firework

Schedules and ticket information can be found at https://nbcbaseball.com/.