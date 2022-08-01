Brock Rodden returns to WSU after not signing with the Oakland Athletics

Sophomore Brock Rodden slides into home plate, securing a run during the game against Cincinnati on April 13.

After the Oakland Athletics selected infielder Brock Rodden during the 10th round in the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft last month, the sophomore infielder has decided to return to WSU.

According to senior writer Jim Callis for MLB.com via social media, Rodden did not come to terms with Oakland.

At No. 304, his slot value was $151,300.

Wichita State Baseball’s Twitter broke the news of Rodden’s return.

“Guess who’s back?” Wichita State Baseball said via social media.

Before coming to Wichita State, Rodden attended Seminole State, obtaining a .353 hitting average for the two seasons he played with the Trojans.

After coming to WSU this past spring, the Oktaha, Oklahoma native led the Shockers in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.653).

In addition, he was named First Team American Athletic Conference, AAC Newcomer Position Player of the Year and Second Team All-Midwest Region.