Track and field and cross country names next director of operations

Roger Shurtz was named Wichita State’s track and field and cross country teams new director of operations on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Roger Shurtz has been named the new director of operations for Wichita State’s track and field and cross country teams. The Shockers’ last director of operations was Rob Garcia who was on staff for five years.

Shurtz was a part of the Shockers men’s track and field and cross country team from 1979-1982. He lettered all four years on the cross country team and was team co-captain in 1979. Shurtz was also a part of five Missouri Valley Conference runner-up cross country and track and field teams. He also placed in the Missouri Valley Championship top 25 for three-straight years.

Shurtz is also known for his academic achievements. In 1981, Shurtz produced the highest GPA in the business college at Wichita State.

According to Wichita State Athletics, the director of operations serves as the primary contact for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, staff, parents and other stakeholders on all student-athlete matters.

Topics that fall under student-athlete matters include student health, safety, housing, travel, academics, recruitment, events, equipment and schedules. All matters must comply with NCAA and conference rules, policies and procedures.

They are also in charge of a long and short-term business plan for budgeting, purchasing, fundraising, marketing and research.