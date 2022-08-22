RSC student workers look forward to making connections

Samantha Chang works with a new student at the front desk of the Campus Credit Union on Aug. 19. Chang is an accounting major at WSU and said one of the perks of working in the RSC is the free student parking pass.

Students who work in the RSC, from the Shocker Store to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said that their favorite part of the job was the convenience of working in the heart of campus and getting to connect with other students. Rohith Jonnalagadda, a graduate student working at Starbucks, said that he enjoys learning how to make different drinks and that it has been a great opportunity so far. He said that many of the student workers in the building are his friends.

Srihasa Musikara, a sophomore working in the Shocker Store, said that she enjoys pulling out books and talking to customers.

“Now, I can meet students here and make friends with people who have the same classes … It’s really comfortable working here, and we are like a family,” Musikara said.

Senior Emma Snyder started working at Shocker Sports Grill and Lanes and said that as an RA with no car, this is the perfect position for her.

“It’s just really convenient that I can have another job so close to where I live,” Snyder said.

Snyder said that compared to other fast food jobs she has had, the environment in the RSC’s basement is nice and calm.

She said she would recommend working in the RSC to students who are outgoing, hard-working and able to accomplish tasks. She also enjoys the discounts that student workers receive.

Samantha Chang, a sophomore working at the Campus Credit Union, said that working in the RSC makes it convenient to get to class. She also enjoys the campus parking pass that comes with the job.

“I do like that it is a social job – I get to meet new faces,” Chang said. “Especially in the RSC, they’re a lot of students signing up that are new to banking and this area in general. I get to witness their beginnings.”

Valeria Paunetto, a diversity intern in the ODI office, said that it is the perfect place for her to develop and grow as a social work major. She initially became involved with the office as a mentee in the Passage to Success program.

Paunetto said that she went to a predominantly white high school and was put down for being a minority. She wants students to know they can use the office as a resource for these types of issues.

“I want to empower them to the best of my ability to let them know they can do anything they want,” Paunetto said.