Atlanta Hawks sign Tyson Etienne

Tyson Etienne looks to pass during the game against Norfolk State on Dec. 11 inside Charles Koch Arena last season.

Tyson Etienne will be the 19th player in Wichita State men’s basketball history to play in the NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks signed Etienne this afternoon by making the exhibit-10 contract official. An exhibit-10 contract is a single season minimum salary that an NBA franchise can convert into a two-way deal as long as the change is made prior to the start of the regular season. Etienne will now have a guaranteed spot at the Hawk’s training camp.

Etienne played for the Shockers from 2019-2022. The 6-2 guard averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.4 minutes during his collegiate career. He became the 48th player from Wichita State to hit 1,000 career points last season against Memphis.

In 2021, he was named American Athletic Conference player of the year. In 2022 the Englewood, New Jersey native was named Third Team All-Conference in the AAC and NABC Second Team All-District.

Etienne was a part of the Hawks NBA Summer League team where he averaged 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes over five games.